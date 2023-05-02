How Many Legs Can You See In This Optical Illusion? Answer In 10 Seconds Only

Optical illusions are one of the most fascinating activities that captivate the human mind. They are visual tricks that can deceive our eyes, making us see things that are not really there or making us perceive things differently than they actually are. They can be found in nature, created by the environment around us or they can be artificially constructed by artists and designers. Whether we realise it or not, we encounter optical illusions every day and they never cease to amaze us with their ability to challenge our perceptions of reality.

The latest illusion that has been captivating people on the internet is created by late Japanese artist Shigeo Fukuda in 1975. It is a true masterpiece that continues to intrigue people today. At first glance, it appears a simple row of legs, but upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that there is much more to it than meets the eye.

Optical Illusions, the Instagram page, shared this mind-boggling puzzle and challenged its followers by asking, “How many legs do you count in this photo?"

While you scratch your heads counting the legs in the above picture, here’s an interesting fact about the way a person sees this optical illusion of the row of legs, which can reveal interesting insights into their communication style, according to Your Tango.

Those who see the man’s leg first are likely direct communicators, while those who see the woman’s leg first tend to think before speaking and may struggle with finding the right words to express their feelings, as per the report.

However, if you’re someone who saw both sets of legs simultaneously in the illusion then you are typically a direct communicator who has the habit of voicing their opinions without much planning.

Meanwhile, the real question remains, how many legs can you spot in the optical illusion?

Were you able to find the total number of legs or do you still find yourself puzzled?

Fear not, as we’re here to guide you through it. If you see the illusion more closely, you’ll discover that there are, in fact, 11 male and 11 female legs, culminating in a grand total of 22 legs.

