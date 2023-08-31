How Many People Can A Single Emu Egg Feed? The Number Is Shocking

Most of us love to have eggs for breakfast. They are often used in the preparation of lunch and dinner as well. They are nutritious as well as delicious. An individual can consume a maximum of 4 to 5 eggs in a meal. Do you know there exists a type of egg, which is humongous; and when boiled, only one piece of this egg can feed an entire family? Don’t believe us? Read on. We are talking about emu eggs, which are laid by Emu birds. These eggs are not only big in size, but are equally tasty.

These eggs are one-of-a-kind and delicious. Emu eggs are widely known for their beautiful deep green shells, which resemble giant avocados. The peel of the eggs can also be preserved. An intriguing video of the large-sized eggs was shared by a Twitter user. The user, while sharing the video, wrote, “Ever eaten an Emu Egg? It’s the equivalent of 12 chicken eggs! Check out the yolk! My sister @healthycook4ch1 gave me this emu egg. First time trying it." The video prompted reactions from people who were shocked to see the green-coloured egg. One of the users expressed wonder and asked, “How did your sister get an Emu egg?"

Advertisement

Another one who was equally curious, questioned, “Do they taste like eggs from a chicken?"

One of them replied, “Didn’t get all of the shells out ruining it completely, I’m out."