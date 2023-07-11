How Playing Board Games Helps Children Progress in Math

Board games aren’t just for fun; they can help children understand mathematics and improve their grades, according to a new study by researchers in Chile. Researchers at Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, in Santiago, Chile, have been studying the benefits of board games for young children. Previous scientific studies have shown that this type of activity enhances concentration, memory and logical thinking, as well as language acquisition. But none has yet explored in detail the educational virtues of board games for learning mathematics.

Dr. Jaime Balladares and colleagues summarized 19 international studies on the relationship between board games and mathematics, involving children aged between three and nine. On average, the children took part in two 20-minute board game sessions per week. The sessions were led by parents, teachers or therapists.

The results showed that a third of the children who took part in the play sessions performed better on tests of logical reasoning and mental arithmetic than those who did not. They were also more motivated than their peers to do math exercises involving numeracy skills.

The board games considered by the scientists are those in which the player must move pawns on a board in order to alter the situation of the other players, or choose cards wisely to maintain an advantage. These include such classics as checkers and chess, as well as strategy games such as “Othello" or “Connect 4." “Monopoly" is also on the list, unlike games of chance and skill.