How 'Sadak 2' Actress's Sharjah Arrest Had Creepy Coincidence With Mahesh Bhatt's 'Gumrah' Plot

Actress Chrisann Pereira is currently detained in Sharjah Central Jail in the United Arab Emirates for alleged drug smuggling. Pereira, who starred in the film ‘Sadak 2,’ was arrested on April 1 after drugs were found concealed in a trophy she was carrying during an audition for an international show. Despite her family’s efforts to contact her, they have been unsuccessful and have filed a complaint with the police. However, it has been noted on social media that this situation bears a similarity to the plot of the 1993 film ‘Gumrah,’ which was also directed by Mahesh Bhatt, who directed ‘Sadak 2.’

On Monday, the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch arrested Anthony Paul and his accomplice Ravi for their alleged involvement in a drug smuggling scheme that involved luring Chrisann to the UAE for a fake audition of an international web series. According to police officials, Pereira was given a trophy to carry to the airport, which was later found to contain drugs. Investigations revealed that Paul had used a similar modus operandi to frame four other individuals in the past.

Coincidentally, the plot of the 1993 film ‘Gumrah’ bears some similarities to Chrisann’s current situation. In the movie, Sridevi’s character Roshni travels to Hong Kong with her partner Rahul to search for her father, but ends up getting arrested for cocaine trafficking while Rahul disappears.

Strange how a director’s story got translated in one of his actress’s real life! While the circumstances surrounding Chrisann’s situation are different, the resemblance to the film’s plot is, indeed, striking.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has revealed that Paul’s motive behind the drug smuggling scheme was a revenge plot against Chrisann Pereira’s mother, Premila Pereira. During the COVID lockdown, Paul had visited Chrisann’s building for work, when he had a hostile encounter with Premila’s dog, which tried to attack him. This led to a heated exchange of words between Paul and Premila, resulting in Paul harbouring resentment towards her.

Chrisann’s Family’s Plea for Help

Paul then recruited an accomplice who posed as Ravi and lured Chrisann to the UAE, concealing drugs in the trophy she was carrying. Both Paul and his accomplice have been apprehended by the police, and efforts are underway to bring Chrisann back to India.

