How the 'Lazy Girl Job' Trend is Making Dull Jobs Desirable

“Girl bosses" have long made their mark in the corporate world. But they have recently been supplanted by a new generation of female workers in search of “lazy girl jobs." The sudden rush for these uninspiring jobs forms part of a wider crisis in motivation and commitment at work.

A “lazy girl job" is essentially an undemanding, low-stress, usually administrative job, the real usefulness of which is more than questionable. These roles often have mysterious job titles, filled with jargon. They may sound impressive at family dinners, but beneath this opaque and often flashy veneer lies the kind of job that essentially involves answering hundreds of emails, completing an endless stream of meaningless tasks, and attending multiple meetings. Lunch and coffee breaks are often the high point of what can be dull, boring days.

“Lazy girl jobs" are reminiscent of the “bullshit jobs" theorized by the late American anthropologist David Graeber in 2013. What sets them apart, however, is this feminine slant. While anyone can do a meaningless job, regardless of gender, with “lazy girl jobs," the focus is on women who want to re-evaluate their relationship with work. Gone are the “girl bosses" of the 2010s, who worked themselves to the bone to prove they were as good as their male counterparts. The time has come to reject inflated ambition and celebrate professional mediocrity.

At least on the surface. After all, “lazy girls" are proud to work in professions where little is expected of them, and even lay claim to a certain expertise in the field. “I love my lazy girl job. I don’t have to talk to people, only come to the office twice a week. Literally just punch in some numbers, eat candy, catch up with coworkers, and make a decent salary," explains one TikTok user.

Disenfranchised workers

Like most current trends in the world of work, the origins of “lazy girl jobs" can be found on TikTok. The social network hosts numerous videos on the subject, gathered under the hashtag #lazygirljob. The latter counts no less than 13 million views on the platform, demonstrating the popularity of this concept with the younger generation. While many comments under videos featuring this hashtag are enthusiastic, others question the very notion of “lazy girl jobs." Don’t they reflect the accelerating bureaucratization of the world of work? Will the automation of administrative tasks, triggered by advances in artificial intelligence tools, make them disappear? The debate is ongoing.