How the Weather Influences Our Musical Preferences

Our musical preferences are not innate. They depend on many factors, such as our personality, our cultural origins or even the weather, according to a recent British study. Researchers at Oxford University analyzed over 23,000 songs that appeared in the British charts over the past 70 years, to see if their popularity was in any way linked to the weather. They found that danceable, upbeat tunes like Sean Paul’s “Temperature" and Evelyn King’s “Get Loose" were “positively associated with warm and sunny weather." In other words, music lovers tend to gravitate towards tracks with a tempo and lyrics that make them feel just as joyous as the weather.

The research team, led by Dr. Manuel Anglada-Tort, also noted that the popularity of these songs varied according to seasonal weather patterns. Thus, they were listened to more in summer than in winter. However, this correlation with the seasons was only significant when the weather changed drastically from one month to the next. “Weather conditions only reflect changes in [listener] mood in those months when weather changes are notably different," the scientists write in their study. “For example, the impact of a sunny month in autumn may be larger than the impact of a sunny month in summer."