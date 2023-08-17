How The World’s Largest And Deadliest Snake Was Killed During World War 2

The Second World War is remembered for many things — from the Holocaust to the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, with more than half a million houses destroyed in Europe alone. The occurrence of these world-altering events that would be etched in the minds of future generations sometimes camouflage lesser-known and smaller historical events that took place during the war. One lesser known but historically significant incident that took place during the war is that the longest and most poisonous snake ever recorded in history was also killed because of World War 2.

One of the most deadly snakes in the world, it was a King Cobra of the Hamadryad variety, found primarily in India and South East Asian countries. The average King Cobra is between 3.7 and 4 metres long or 13 feet and weighs up to 6.8 kg. The specimen that was captured in Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan in April 1937 was 5.71 metres long or 18 feet 8 inches. It was brought to the London Zoo, just a few years before the war broke out.

Advertisement

London Zoo has recorded this incident on its official website. It mentions the devastating effect that the war had on the reptile and the reason the snake had to be killed.