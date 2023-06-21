How This Radio Jockey's Sleep Deprivation Publicity Stunt 'Drove Him Into Psychois'

In 1959, Peter Tripp, a 32-year-old radio jockey, embarked on a daring challenge that would forever change his life. The goal was simple yet audacious: ‘To stay awake for days’ of continuous radio broadcasting to raise funds for the March of Dimes. Little did Tripp know that this ambitious feat would lead him down a harrowing path to madness.

The stage was set in New York’s Times Square on a chilly January morning. Perched inside a glass booth, Tripp began his wakeathon, a publicity stunt aimed at capturing public attention and support for the charity drive. Aware of the potential risks associated with prolonged sleep deprivation, the radio station took precautionary measures by enlisting sleep researchers to monitor Tripp throughout the gruelling ordeal.

At the outset, Tripp seemed to cope admirably without sleep. His on-air broadcasts during the experiment were entertaining, filled with his signature cheerfulness and humour. However, behind the scenes, a different story was unfolding. As the hours ticked by, Tripp’s mental faculties deteriorated rapidly.

After approximately 100 hours of wakefulness, Tripp’s ability to perform basic cognitive tasks began to falter. By the 120-hour mark, the toll on his mind became starkly evident- hallucinations took hold. Stepping into a nearby hotel room to freshen up, Tripp was confronted with a terrifying sight: flames appeared to shoot out of an open drawer. Gripped by paranoia, he initially suspected the scientists of playing an elaborate prank or conspiring against him.

Delusions continued to consume Tripp’s thoughts. Even the presence of a researcher dressed in formal attire triggered a distressing belief that the man was an undertaker, sent to bury him alive.

The aftermath of this ill-fated wakeathon proved to be even more devastating for Tripp. The short-term scientific curiosity and public fascination gave way to long-term consequences. Tripp’s psychological struggles extended far beyond the charity event, resulting in the loss of his job, the dissolution of his marriage and a withdrawal from the public eye.