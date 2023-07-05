How This School Dropout From South Wales Became A Multimillionaire Entrepreneur

From a young age, children are often taught that success depends on academic pursuits. Amid this prevailing belief, there exist individuals who dare to challenge the norm and forge their path of greatness. British entrepreneur Rob Dance is one such person, who achieved a remarkable feat by following his own set of rules. Disinterested in studies, Rob always yearned to tread a different path. Even while his peers went to school, he harboured a resolute determination to embark on his entrepreneurial journey. Taking a courageous leap at the age of 16, he decided to abandon formal education and forge ahead in the realm of IT. Both the chosen path and the decision itself presented formidable obstacles in front of him.

Rob Dance, 40, took a brave decision during his school years. He chose to leave his studies after completing his GCSEs, earning a mix of grades from Bs to Ds across 10 subjects. In a daring move, Rob sold his first car, a 1990 Renault 5 GT Turbo to secure the funds necessary for launching his own business. Today, with his unwavering determination and entrepreneurial spirit, he owns a company generating an annual revenue of £10 million.

After acquiring a business degree, Rob dedicated six months to preparing a detailed business plan. He kickstarted his IT solutions venture from his parent’s garage. Fast-forward fifteen years after the £1,000 sale in 2008, he now holds the esteemed position of CEO at a prominent IT consultancy firm.

The company’s turnover reached an impressive milestone of 1 billion. While they encountered a minor setback in 2008, what followed afterwards became history. Recently, he shared a post and wrote, “This is truly a pinch me moment as I write this…Some of my recent successes and stories have been picked up by @forbes, and consequently, they have invited me to become a Forbes contributor!!!".