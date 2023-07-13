How This South Korean Centre Is Giving North Korean Defectors New Lives

A secure compound in South Korea is welcoming North Korean defectors. They are given life-changing training, which is teaching them to live in an independent country. After the refugees arrive in South Korea, they are sent here for three months. North Koreans are welcomed into this secure place to learn vital skills after escaping poverty and repression. The refugees aren’t safe from danger until they have reached the private facility in Seoul. The settlement support centre, also known as Hanawon, is located in a rural woodland which is around two hours from the capital city of South Korea. According to a report by BBC, the compound is a multi-storey building, comprising a training hub, re-education centre and medical facility. It includes 22 blossoming courses in subjects like baking, beauty and cloth making. There are rooms designed to look like nail parlours and phone shops with smartphones displayed. There is also a room which focuses on mental health, as refugees try to overcome the trauma they have faced while escaping their country.

It is reported that the number of North Koreans entering South Korea as refugees has dramatically declined over the years — from 3,000 people to 1,000 per year; and during the Covid-19 pandemic, the number hit 100. The decrease in number was major because of the sealed borders, but now the government of Seoul believes the number of people fleeing from North Korea will again rise as the Covid-19 restrictions have been eased.

The South Korean Unification Minister Kwong Young-she said in an interview with BBC that the country needs to be ready to welcome an influx of arrivals. He also added that they need to think of defectors not as aliens, but as “neighbours whose hometown is in the north."

Dr Jeon Jin-Yong, who is a psychiatrist and had worked in the facility, said to the portal that arrivals live in constant fear that they will be caught. He also added that many struggle to overcome the guilt of leaving their relatives back home, who they might never see again.