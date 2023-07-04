Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » How This UK Woman, Who Drank 4 Bottles Vodka Daily, Escaped Death Miraculously

How This UK Woman, Who Drank 4 Bottles Vodka Daily, Escaped Death Miraculously

Charlotte Durcan from Colne, Lancashire in the United Kingdom was given a 24-hour ultimatum by her doctors to live.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 11:21 IST

Delhi, India

She started her day with a pint of vodka neat.
She started her day with a pint of vodka neat.

Have you ever wondered what would happen if someone starts drinking four bottles of alcohol every day for a prolonged period? Recently, a woman – who used to drink three litres (four bottles of 750ml liquor) each day – has been making headlines for barely escaping death. The woman was a non-drinker a few years back; but within 36 months, she got addicted to alcohol and her life almost spiralled out of control.

Charlotte Durcan from Colne, Lancashire in the United Kingdom was given only 24 hours to live by her doctors. The doctors told her that she would not make it; however, her survival in itself is a miracle. Charlotte used to drink four bottles of vodka every day for the last three years, which led to seizures and blackouts. She realised that without alcohol, she would witness shaking and sweating.

Advertisement

Reportedly, she started drinking a pint of vodka neat every morning to stop herself from shaking. When she faced a financial crunch, she would get her family to get her a drink. When she saw that she could not go a day without a drink, she realised she has a serious addiction.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • She was kept in the hospital for a few days; and after returning home, she went back to drinking. Her situation turned serious when Charlotte ended up in intensive care with multiple organ failures. It was found that her heart, liver and kidneys were all failing. That was when her doctors gave her a 24-hour ultimatum. Charlotte was on oxygen and doctors took out two litres of fluid out from her lungs. Her family was called in. Miraculously, she pulled through. She went to a rehab centre thereafter and recovered.

    Currently, she is celebrating her sobriety period and works in a charity to create awareness about alcohol addiction. Reportedly, Charlotte believes that alcoholism does not always follow the same pattern for everyone. In an interview with The Mirror, she said that one has to be an alcoholic for many years or start as a drinker, then binge drink and finally end up an alcoholic. She further added, “I was close to dying, all of my family thought I was going to die, but I didn’t have a clue because I was so out of it. That was my outcome after two years of drinking heavily."

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 11:16 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 11:21 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App