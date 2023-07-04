How This UK Woman, Who Drank 4 Bottles Vodka Daily, Escaped Death Miraculously

Have you ever wondered what would happen if someone starts drinking four bottles of alcohol every day for a prolonged period? Recently, a woman – who used to drink three litres (four bottles of 750ml liquor) each day – has been making headlines for barely escaping death. The woman was a non-drinker a few years back; but within 36 months, she got addicted to alcohol and her life almost spiralled out of control.

Charlotte Durcan from Colne, Lancashire in the United Kingdom was given only 24 hours to live by her doctors. The doctors told her that she would not make it; however, her survival in itself is a miracle. Charlotte used to drink four bottles of vodka every day for the last three years, which led to seizures and blackouts. She realised that without alcohol, she would witness shaking and sweating.

Reportedly, she started drinking a pint of vodka neat every morning to stop herself from shaking. When she faced a financial crunch, she would get her family to get her a drink. When she saw that she could not go a day without a drink, she realised she has a serious addiction.