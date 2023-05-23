How This West Bengal Sweet Shop Got its Name From Infamous 'Kalakand'

Bengalis have a deep appreciation for sweets when it comes to their cuisine. However, the significance of sweets in Bengali culture extends beyond being a mere dietary indulgence. For centuries, sweets have held a special place in celebrations, whether they are held at home or mark the beginning of auspicious occasions. Individuals with a craving for sweets often seek out renowned sweet shops to satisfy their taste buds. One such store can be found in the town of Katwa in the East Burdwan district.

Originally known as Mithai, this establishment has gained widespread recognition and is now more commonly referred to as ‘Dhruva’s Kalakand’. With a history spanning 68 years, this sweet shop has become an integral part of the city’s culinary landscape.

Advertisement

While the proprietor of the shop attributes the confections’ popularity solely to their exceptional quality, there are additional factors that contribute to its success. In addition to being sold individually, Kalakand is also available in bulk, with a price of Rs 400 per kilogram and Rs 10 per piece. Presently, the shop employs a dedicated team of 5 to 6 staff members. Located in the Madhabitala neighbourhood of Katwa, this confectionery store is widely recognised for its Kalakand which gave it a name - Dhruva’s Kalakand.

Advertisement

While the shop offers a variety of sweets, Kalakand stands out as the most sought-after delicacy. Its popularity extends beyond the local community, attracting customers from far and wide. One satisfied customer who regularly visits the shop shared, “I have been coming here for four years to indulge in their delectable sweets. The quality is exceptional, particularly their Kalakand. When it comes to procuring sweets for Puja or any festive occasion, this place is undoubtedly the best choice for Kalakand.

Advertisement

Shedding light on their business, Dhruv Ghosh, the owner of this renowned shop, shares, “Our shop has a legacy of 64 years. It has become synonymous with my name, Dhruva’s Kalakand. We take pride in maintaining the highest quality of sweets, and our customers appreciate the taste of our Kalakand, which draws them back time and again." When questioned about the decision to sell Kalakand by weight, Dhruv Babu explains, “Since I have to purchase ingredients in bulk, it makes sense for me to sell them in kilos as well."

For several decades, the enticing blend of milk, kheer, and various ingredients has been skillfully crafted into Kalakand, captivating the taste buds of the people in Katwa and its surrounding regions. This delightful confection has remained a consistent favourite, delighting the locals and establishing a cherished tradition of culinary pleasure that has endured throughout the years.