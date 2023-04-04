How to Identify Mumbaikars in the Wild? Woman's Catch Has Twitter Agreeing in All Sense

If you’ve ever been to Mumbai or lived in the city, you may have noticed a commonality among locals who use local trains to commute to work or home. It’s not just their penchant for Vada Pav or Bhel during their journey or the ubiquitous earphones that help them tune out the noise of the crowd but something more than that! Recently, a woman shed light on this not-so-different way to identify Mumbaikars “in the wild" and that is exactly what you are thinking!

Mumbaikars have a unique obsession with their backpacks - instead of wearing them on their backs, they carry them on their front to protect themselves in overcrowded trains. This unique “Mumbai style" of carrying backpacks is a common sight, as is their habit of standing in the train with the help of a holder or handle on the top. This habit prompted a Desi Twitter user, @NikitaVaswani3, to post pictures of men appearing in a similar fashion on airplanes and airports, which confirmed that they were, in fact, “Mumbaikars".

The Twitter post quickly gained traction among Indian users, with many giving it a thumbs up. One user quipped, “Old habits die hard," while another commented, “Yeah, for sure! Now, when I’m in a city outside Mumbai and do this, it feels like I’m the odd one out…These life skills are unique to Mumbai!" Some people even shared their own experiences of doing the same thing, with one saying, “I still hold the window handle in the interior of the car," and another confirming, “Can confirm. I have done both."

Undoubtedly, this ‘Aamchi Mumbai’ style is something that locals take pride in and never seem to tire of. But what is another common ‘trait’ that sets the city apart? It’s the generous spirit of Mumbaikars who are, indeed, known for having the ‘biggest hearts’.

