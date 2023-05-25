How UP's Stray Dogs 'Moti' and 'Jaya' Found Their New Homes in Italy, Netherlands

There is an old saying, every dog has its day. The saying, however, came true for two Varanasi-based dogs– Moti and Jaya belonging to the Indie breed, who are in the limelight these days. Both the dogs, who were rescued and later adopted almost five months ago by two foreign tourists are all set to fly to their new homes in Italy and the Netherlands respectively.

“Passport of both the dogs that belong to the Indie breed are ready. As per the relocation norms of Italy and Netherlands, a digital number has also been generated from the microchip that has been installed on the dogs so that it can be identified at the airport. The chip contains a 15-digit number through which all the details about the dogs can be extracted.

The blood samples of Moti have been tested in a lab in Portugal, the vaccination is done and the dogs are in quarantine. Moti will fly to Italy on July 13 whereas Jaya will leave for Netherlands in August. All the official processes have been completed," said Dr Indraneel Basu, MD in medicine, a practicing diabetologist and a die-hard pet lover who runs a Varanasi based NGO Animotel, who has facilitated the adoption of indie dogs.

It all began almost five months back when an Italian woman Vera Lazzaretti, who was on the spiritual tour to Varanasi spotted Moti on the Ghats of Varanasi.

“Moti, who then was a pup, was thrown on the Ghat inside a jute sack. She luckily spotted Moti and unwrapped the sack, which saved Moti’s life.

She brought Moti to us seeking help, also she adopted Moti and expressed her willingness to take Moti along. Since, until then we were unaware of the relocation norms for the dog, we told her to complete the procedure during her next visit to India that is scheduled next month," said Dr Basu while showing Moti’s passport. Other than Moti, Jaya too is ready to move to the Netherlands to her new house.

He said that almost a month back, another tourist named Merel Bontelbal and her friend from the Netherlands rescued Jaya from Munshi Ghat of Varanasi. “They too expressed their willingness to adopt Jaya and asked us to complete the formalities on their behalf. We have completed all the formalities and Jaya too is all set to be adopted by her new parents who would take her along. Their trip to India is scheduled for August," he added.

Basu and his wife and co-founder of Animotel NGO Sudheshna Basu have been working for the welfare of stray dogs for the last three years. “It was three years ago my wife rescued an Indie pup and brought her to hope. Initially I was not fond of Indies’ but gradually I became their big fan, Indies are way more intelligent than dogs belonging to another breeds.

During lockdown we fed more than 750 street dogs a day. Also we opened a shelter home for street dogs at the basement of our house. Presently we have 26 dogs at our shelter home. We also have a dedicated Operation Theater for the dogs in order to tackle any emergency situation, also we have vets to look after the dogs," said Sudheshna Basu. She however made it clear that all the facilities are free of cost and they are doing it on their own expense.

The couple said that it’s their small attempt to change the mentality of the people towards the street dogs. “Iam sure our small effort will make big difference in the mentality of the towards the street dogs. We want to tell people that they too are as sensitive ans precious ad humans, the too need love and care", Basu added.