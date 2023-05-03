How Virat Kohli Fan's 'Dream Come True' Moment at Ekana Stadium Came at a Cost

We all know that Virat Kohli’s recent win with RCB against LSG at Ekana Stadium was a total knockout, and the post-match drama between him and Gautam Gambhir had everyone talking. But let’s keep these aside for a sec and focus on something heartwarming that happened that day. A die-hard Kohli fan couldn’t contain his excitement and stormed the pitch, reaching out to touch the cricketer’s feet mid-match. It was a magical moment that made everyone’s heart skip a beat. However, the fan’s ‘dream come true’ moment wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. In fact, he had to bear some serious costs for his pitch invasion shenanigans. Yes, you heard that right!

Uttam Shukla, the fan in question, shared a video of his epic encounter with the cricket superstar. In the footage, Uttam can be seen making a daring move towards Kohli, as he sprints onto the field and touches his feet. To top it off, Kohli gives him a warm hug, fulfilling his ultimate fantasy. Overwhelmed with emotion, Uttam jumps for joy before racing back to the stands before the security officials could nab him. But, as luck would have it, the fun and games came to an end as the video cuts to the cops hauling Uttam out of the stadium.

Advertisement

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Uttam took it all in stride and even poked fun at himself, writing in the video caption: “Kohli se dil lagane ki saza" (the punishment for falling in love with Kohli). Indeed, a true fan!

Soon, the video went viral and had Kohli fans everywhere wishing they could experience the same as for them, when it comes to meeting their idol, no price is too high!

Advertisement

“I also deserve this kind of punishment," qrote a user while another one said, “I deserve this kind of punishment If I get this kind of punishments, it will be okay, just want to meet Virat sir once."

No doubt, the Kohli fandom knows no bounds and this is just one proof!

Read all the Latest News here