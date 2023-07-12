How Waitresses Insult And Abuse Customers For Fun In Japan’s Tsundere Cafes

When someone thinks of a cafe, they probably imagine a nice place with some good music, tasty food and a happy time with friends. Tsundere cafes in Japan are an exception to this rule. People who know about anime cartoons will be aware that tsundere is a Japanese term for a person who is initially cold and hostile towards you. Similarly, the waitresses here also behave disrespectfully to the guests and hurl the menu card at their faces. They also slam the trays on the tables, but no physical injury is inflicted upon the guests. They will continue to do so before they let you see a brighter and happier side of themselves. Seems shocking right? Keep reading this space to know about this one-of-a-kind cafe.

According to a report, you are not allowed to click photographs of the waitresses in these cafes, however good-looking they might be. Still, if you wish to keep their photo, you can get a Polaroid shot for $5. At the end of the day, you will get to enjoy a Tsundere Set that comprises a main course, soft drink, and dessert. Despite some of the good features, many have not taken these cafes in good spirits.

Advertisement

According to a report published on the Daily Star website, Singapore Management University was looking forward to organising a Tsundere Cafe event. The university cancelled this event after some videos surfaced on the internet that showed the maids behaving in an inconsiderate manner. These clips showed the male participants being forced to do push-ups, being hit and even being stepped on by waitresses in elaborate uniforms.