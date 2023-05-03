How Zoya Akhtar's 'Luck By Chance' Gave Hat Tip to Bollywood's Costume Maker 'Maganlal Dresswala'

Twitter user ‘Pankaj Sachdeva’ took to the blue bird app and shared open credits of Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Luck By Chance’, which perfectly depicted the process of filmmaking and the people involved in it. The credits showed staged shots that show different departments required during film production. One such shot is that of Maganlal Dresswala, who is known for his costumes in Bollywood films. In the shot, the costume maker can be seen sitting right next to hi machine. He has several costumes right next to him and one of those is Madhuri Dixit’s purple saree from Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

“The opening credits of #LuckByChance show the office of the popular costume provider for Hindi films, Maganlal Dresswala. A replica of Madhubala’s dress from Mughal-e-Azam and Madhuri Dixit’s iconic purple saree from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! can also be seen," he wrote in the caption. He further mentioned how Maganlal Dresswala is known for providing costumes for many films, including Mughal-e-Azam, Jewel Thief, Mangal Pandey. They also provided for several Tv shows, such as Ramayan, Mahabharat, Chanakya, and the Discovery of India.

Maganlal Dresswala plays a significant part when it comes to Bollywood’s costume. The Twitter user also mentioned a documentary called ‘Dresswala’ which features the costume designer. “In 2012, Dresswala, a documentary directed by Shriya Pilgaonkar (yes!) and Siddharth Joglekar, traced the rise of Maganlal Dresswala. The four-minute film had an interview with one of Masterjis, who also appears in Yeh Zindagi Bhi," he wrote.

This credit sequence in ‘Luck By Chance’ focused on the theme of the film. It portrayed Bollywood perfectly and honoured all the departments that deserve their long due credit.

