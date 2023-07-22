‘Humans of Bombay’ Founder Talks About Her 'Privilege', Gets Brutally Trolled on Twitter

A video which is currently going viral shows ‘Humans of Bombay’ founder Karishma Mehta talking about her ‘privilege’. The video has become a reason for her being trolled again. In the video, the founder can be seen talking about how many people don’t know her journey and still troll her. For those who don’t know, Humans of Bombay is an Indian photoblog website which has the best and most wholesome stories about the people residing in the metropolitan city. The popularity of all digital platforms of Humans of Bombay remains uncontested, but it is the stories that set it apart. It covers a mixed bag of stories that best emulate the spirit of the city.

Now, in the recent video, she can be seen talking about how she has heard the word ‘privilege’ attached to her fairly often. She says, “I am privileged..in the sense that I come from a family that sent me abroad to study, that invested a lot in my education." She also explained how she started Humans of Bombay with a loan worth Rs 1 Lakh. The thought did not go that well with people on Twitter and soon she became the target of trollers.

Here, have a look at the video:

“The definition of privilege varies greatly between different social classes. What seems like a privileged existence to us is normal for her due to her socio economic background. Usually it’s only the UMC first generation aware of their privilege because they remember their roots," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “she has interviewed enough people for her page to know how privileged she is. i would call it “choosing to live in sheer delusion"