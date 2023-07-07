Hunt Aliens in Your Neighborhood Using a Smartphone and AR Technology

Apart from Pokémon GO, very few augmented reality (AR) games have captured the imagination of the public at large. But this could once again be the case with the mobile-based revamp of “Space Invaders," landing in a modern version that lets you go hunting for aliens in your real-world surroundings The famous arcade game Space Invaders, launched in 1978 by the Japanese publisher Taito, is set to conquer a new generation of gamers with a brand new augmented reality mobile game launching this summer. “Space Invaders: World Defense" benefits from Google’s ARCore technology. Thanks to this, the game is able to take full account of topological data from Google’s database of satellite images. This means that 3D objects displayed in augmented reality can interact perfectly with elements in the real-world environment, such as buildings or other obstacles, without giving the impression of being simply overlaid.

Based on the same model as the original game, here you essentially have to track down and shoot aliens attacking your neighborhood. The idea is to offer an immersive experience, by pointing your smartphone camera wherever these enemies are likely to appear. As you may have guessed, the game’s famous pixelated aliens merge into the scenery, appearing in superimposed form on your surroundings, making the most of recent advances in augmented reality.