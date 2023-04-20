Hyderabad Boozers Consume One Crore Beer Bottles in Just 17 Days, Set New Record

The scorching summer led alcoholics under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to consume astonishing one crore beer bottles from April 1 to April 17, which is higher when compared with the same period last year. High temperatures have been observed in the Telugu states, where residents are attempting to beat the heat by sipping chilled beverages, tender coconut water, and sugarcane juice. In order to beat the heat, drinkers have begun chugging large amounts of beer.

In light of this, the most recent data on beer bottle sales from April 1 to April 17 revealed an astounding one crore bottles were sold during the aforementioned time within GHMC limits. In comparison to the sale of beer bottles for the same period last year, the number is high. According to officials, daily sales of beer bottles within the GHMC limits have reached up to six lakh.

Advertisement

Beer sales have reached a record in Hyderabad’s neighbouring Ranga Reddy district. The excise agency reports that from April 1 to April 17, 1.01 crore beer bottles were sold in Hyderabad, a city with a population of roughly 1.5 million. Six lakh beer bottles are used daily on average by beer drinkers in the GHMC-restricted districts of Rangareddy and Medchal.

8,46,175 beer cases were sold in these three regions during the course of 17 days. According to excise department authorities, each case has 12 beer bottles, and there were 1,01,54,100 beer bottles sold in total. In the Hyderabad and Medchal districts, beer bottle sales have increased by 10% since January of this year. Six lakh beer cases were sold in Rangareddy district each month.

In an unrelated story, Puducherry’s first microbrewery is launching an exciting new venture on April 22. For Rs 3000 per person, you can embark on a round trip from Chennai and indulge in a delicious 3 course meal, along with unlimited craft beer. If that’s not enough, you’ll also get a personal tour of the microbrewery.

The Beer Bus is all set to hit the roads with its maiden trip starting next Saturday, giving beer enthusiasts a chance to hop on board every weekend with up to 40 passengers. The journey promises to be an exciting 12-hour experience, with pick-up scheduled at 9 am from a pre-designated spot.

Read all the Latest News here