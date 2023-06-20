Hydrogen-powered Hypersonic Aircraft Capable of Flying At Over 6,000 km/h Could Be in Our Future

By 2035, hydrogen-powered hypersonic aircraft should be able to fly from Frankfurt to Sydney in just four hours, compared with a flight time of some 20 hours today. These aircraft will be powered by liquid hydrogen and will emit no CO2. Destinus showcased its ambition by exhibiting one of the first prototypes it has already successfully flown at the Viva Technology trade show in Paris. Called the Jungfrau, it features a hydrogen-powered afterburner system, and its first flight took place near Munich, Germany, in 2021. For Destinus, this flight represented a major step forward in the development of its future hypersonic flight projects, even if this first prototype did not exceed 250 km/h. A future model is expected to reach the speed of sound, which would be a first for a hydrogen-powered aircraft. This record-breaking flight is scheduled for 2024.

Two projects are on the agenda at Destinus: a 25-seat jet (code name Destinus S) and an airliner for carrying 400 people (Destinus L). The idea is to fly up to Mach 5, ie, five times the speed of light, or over 6,000 km/h. In comparison, a commercial airliner currently flies at around 900 km/h. And even the Concorde, a supersonic aircraft in service from 1976 to 2003, did not surpass 2,000 km/h.

With this kind of technology, it would be possible to fly anywhere in the world in less than four hours. The startup gives the example of a flight from Memphis in the USA to Shanghai in China, which would take just 3.5 hours, compared with the current 14-hour 15-minute flight time. These machines could then reach a record altitude of 33,000 m.