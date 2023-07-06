'I Am Scared': Kerala YouTuber Behind Mohanlal Deepfake Edit Urges People to Be Cautious

A bizarre video which has made headlines in the past few days is a realistic deepfake creation, which features Malayalam actors Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil as characters in the Hollywood classic The Godfather. The video was created by Kerala-based quantitative developer Tom Antony. However, in his latest video, Tom can be seen warning people about the dangerous side of Artificial Intelligence, the technique through which he made the video. Tom has called for people to be ethical and responsible using such technology.

Advertisement

Also Read: Watch: Woman In Salwar Kameez Plays Cricket With Pakistan’s Younis Khan

With this, he also stated that he won’t be making any such videos without the consent.

“I am the person who made the Godfather video that is now going viral on social media, and I am not proud of it. I had not expected it to go viral to this extent. My objective merely was to let people know that there is such a technology, and that everyone should be careful," Tom said in his latest YouTube video.

Advertisement

The creator explained how he is scared while recording the current video. “When the video went viral, my first reaction was happiness. But gradually, I started getting many personal messages and calls, including from the media. Everyone wanted to know how I made it, because they also wanted to make such videos," he explained in the video. With this, Tom hinted as to how people can do wrong things with such technology.