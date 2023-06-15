Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
'I Thought He Was Dying': Lion's Unexpected Behaviour Leaves Internet Shocked

Viewers trying to understand the motives behind the lion's behaviour suggest that the mighty beast may be saving himself from the heat.

June 15, 2023

Countless videos on social media regularly capture our attention, but some leave us astonished. One such video currently making waves on the internet features an unexpected behaviour of a lion. While it is common to witness dogs engaging in the act of digging, observing a lion doing similar activity is confusing. Viewers trying to decipher the motives behind the lion’s behaviour suggest that the mighty beast may be saving himself from the heat, while others believe that the lion is digging its own grave. However, the true nature of the situation can only be revealed by watching the video till the end.

The Instagram page Nature is Metal shared the video accompanied by an explanatory caption, that reads, “Over seven hours, a lone male lion slowly picks away at the entry point to this warthog burrow. There are four large piggies inside this besieged den of earth, all trapped inside for fear of delivering themselves to the “big bad wolf" on their doorstep. The lion has the advantage, and he knows it, taking long breaks in between short bursts of furious excavation. Sooner or later, they will have to come out of there."

“As it happens, sometime around hour six of this standoff, it started raining heavily, and water began to accumulate inside the burrow. Already panicked and stirred crazy from their incarceration, the warthogs decided to make a break for it. It worked out for three of them," they wrote.

The video quickly sparked a frenzy of excitement and disbelief among users in the comment section, leaving them astonished.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Bruh I thought he was dying and was digging his own grave or something lol."

Another wrote, “This is insane. Didn’t the lion spend way more energy digging that hole than he got from the warthog? I feel at best he broke even on the energy spent / energy gained spectrum."

Sharing their appreciation, another user commented, “This is an absolute great capture of this moment. Never seen a lone lion dig out for his food like this, patience n all."

    • One more wrote, “How’d something that god damn big bury itself with three other ones? Jesus."

    The burrow that the lion is seen digging serve as a safe sleeping shelter and provide protection for piglets from predators. The mother warthog enters backward to fight against any predators after allowing their babies to enter first.

