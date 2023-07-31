'What a Downgrade': ICC Releases Poster for World Cup 2023 and Cricket Fans Aren't Impressed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently revealed the official poster for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be hosted by India. It featured all ten team captains, including the reigning champions, England, posing with the coveted trophy against Mumbai’s iconic backdrop. But here’s the catch - it’s not the official captains photo!

However, fans couldn’t help but express their disappointment as instead of some awe-inspiring photographs of the skippers, they were met with a digitally edited composition that, according to them, wasn’t up to the mark.

Check Out the Poster:

Advertisement

Social media erupted with reactions, and the poster faced some relentless critiques. “Ok no words for a ‘World Cup’ poster," scoffed one user. Another chimed in, poking fun at the artwork, “Loving the super bad art." And the third user didn’t mince words either, labelling it a “warra downgrade".

The dissatisfaction didn’t stop there. One user also suggested that it looked like it was an AI-edited pic, accompanied by a frustrated face emoji. Indeed!

Advertisement

Soon, the comparison game began, with fans contrasting this year’s lackluster poster to the previous edition’s classy and epic composition, further fuelling the discontent. Nostalgia kicked in as fans reminisced about the glorious past, especially the awe-inspiring poster of the 2019 World Cup that had India’s former captain Virat Kohli and other skippers exuding royalty in a picture-perfect snap!

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘Silent Goodbye?’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s New Instagram Bio Has Cricket Fans in Shock

“We went from getting the WC schedule 13 month in advance to getting last-minute changes in a schedule that got announced 2 months before. No theme song, no hype. The captains poster went from this to this. You can’t name a bigger downgrade," commented one user while posting both pictures next to each other. “But no poster can match this swag!!" said another.