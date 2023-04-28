ICYMI: Queen Frontman Freddie Mercury's Hotpants Sell For Rs 18 Lakh

Late British songwriter and singer Freddie Mercury’s hotpants, which he wore at his sold out performance at Birmingham in 1980, have been auctioned off for £14,500 (Rs 14.7 lakh). The frontman of the rock band Queen, Mercury was one of the most well-known singers of the 1970s and 80s. Omega auction house stated that the shorts were purchased by an overseas collector. The clothing came with a letter of authenticity signed by Queen’s fan club secretary Jacky Gunn. According to the BBC, the sale of the leather hotpants came a day before it was announced that Mary Austin, one of Mercury’s closest friends, has decided to auction 1,500 items belonging to the rock legend. An overseas buyer won the auction for £14,500 but had to pay around £18,675 (Rs 19 lakh) for extra fee and other expenses.

Mercury wore the leather hotpants during Queen’s gigs in Toronto and Birmingham. The sold-out performance at Birmingham took place two days before the band put out the soundtrack to the movie Flash Gordon. It was Queen’s tenth album.

Advertisement

The leather shorts worn by Mercury garnered a lot of attention at the time and were even mentioned in the band’s authorised biography, Queen: As It Began. “Freddie decided to try to shock the audience with his stage outfit for the encore: the shortest, tightest pair of black leather shorts he could find. They didn’t leave much to the imagination, but no one complained…" the book mentioned.

The shorts were originally bought by a vendor in 1993 at a Queen Fan Club Auction in Southport, according to Omega Auctions.

As for the auction of Freddie Mercury’s collections, the items are set to go under the hammer later this year. Mercury’s friend Mary Austin has cared for his collection at his former home in London since the singer’s death.

The highlight of the collection will be the late singer’s riotous stage costumes and handwritten lyrics, according to a BBC report. All items will go on display at the auction house Sotheby’s, before they are sold in September. The highlights are also expected to go on tour in Hong Kong, New York and Los Angeles before going under the hammer. The auction is expected to rake in over £6 million. Some of the money will be given to charity.

Freddie Mercury was one of the most loved singers of his generation. Known for iconic tracks like Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions, We Will Rock You and Killer Queen, the singer passed away in 1991.

Read all the Latest News here