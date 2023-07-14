If Emma Watson, Emilia Clarke Were Living An Ordinary Life

AI tools have sparked immense interest, offering artists a new realm of creativity. People are now creating extraordinary artwork, all thanks to AI tools. These tools have undoubtedly empowered individuals to generate unconventional results that quickly capture the attention of the online community. Recently, an artist, using AI tools, envisioned Hollywood celebrities living ordinary Indian lifestyles, and the results were quite impressive.

The AI-generated images display Hollywood actresses, including Scarlett Johansson and Emma Watson, in strikingly different avatars, resembling ordinary desi women.

In the first picture, Scarlett Johansson looks gorgeous in a floral saree paired with a white blouse, while Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones, exudes elegance in police attire. Emma Watson, known for her role in the Harry Potter series, appears enchanting in a saree adorned with traditional Indian jewellery. On the other hand, Emma Stone emanates a charming girl-next-door aura in the AI-generated image.

Alexandra Daddario is seen in a Christian look as she opts for a syphon dress. Further, Penelope Cruz wears a simple brown saree with a green and maroon floral print, followed by minimal makeup and small earrings. The Hunger Games fame Jennifer Lawrence can be seen exploring the streets of India in simple attire. In the final picture of the series, Sunny Leone is seen in an orange saree with a tikka on her forehead.

Take a look:

The post quickly gained traction and went viral, amassing an impressive 7810 likes within a single day. As expected, the comments section was flooded with people sharing their thoughts and perspectives on the artwork. Here’s what they said:

A user asked if the last picture depicts Sunny Leone, “Who is No. 8? Sunny Leone?"

“I was expecting Alexandra Daddario," read another comment.

A social media user also stated, “These are really nice Gokul Pillai. Would love to you know your process."

