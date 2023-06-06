If You Remember 'Made in Heaven', Your Childhood Was Awesome: Woman's Post Has Twitter Confused

There are certain artistic creations that transcend their intended lifespan, and then there are extraordinary works that captivate us so deeply that we yearn for more, perpetually craving a continuation, an unending stream of sequels. Such is the case with the television series ‘Made in Heaven’, an Indian romantic drama web series that made its debut in 2019 with its inaugural season.

The show struck a chord with its audience, eliciting an overwhelmingly positive response due to its flawless portrayal and seamless fusion of tradition and modernity, resulting in a captivating clash of conflicting desires. This fervor has persisted, with fans eagerly anticipating the arrival of Season 2 ever since. Amidst that, a fan recently tweeted a sarcastic remark expressing her longing for the second season which rather confused Twitter.

In the tweet that has since gone viral, Twitter user @ginalinetii shared the poster of ‘Made in Heaven’ alongside the caption that read, “If you remember this show, your childhood was awesome." While many pondered the peculiar connection to childhood, given that the show premiered merely four years ago, only a discerning few were able to decipher the underlying message.

In fact, her witty remark cleverly conveyed her profound longing for the second season of the show, which seemed to stretch on for an eternity, akin to a distant memory from childhood. Indeed, a remarkable display of wit and humour!

“Damn man, the comment section didn’t do the vibe check for this amazing tweet," one user exclaimed, while another user lamented, “No one’s getting the sarcasm." Indeed, the comment section was filled with puzzled responses, with many echoing the sentiment of confusion by simply questioning, “Childhood?"

Meanwhile, in the wake of Season 1’s immense popularity, the series creators’ wasted no time in securing a renewal for its second installment. Initially slated for an April 2020 premiere, the launch of Season 2 faced unforeseen setbacks due to the pervasive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. After encountering numerous delays, production for the second season finally commenced in April 2022. With more than a year having passed since the conclusion of filming, fans are eagerly awaiting its release.