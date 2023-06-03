IFS Officer Shares Tricky Question He Was Asked In UPSC Interview; Here's His Answer

Every year, hundreds of thousands of UPSC aspirants take the civil services exam, but only a few lucky ones clear it. Some even clear the prelims and mains but fail the interview. The paper contains many out-of-the-box questions and they are tricky to deal with. However, recently, Indian Forest Service officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan shared a bunch of questions from his interview, which he answered successfully. Take a look at the question.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan has tweeted his experience from the interview session, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention. Parveen wrote, “My Civil Service interview! 3rd Board Member: We are spending crores on space missions, and here we do have such poverty. How do you see it?"

Me: “Sir, I think both things are not competitive. Back in 1928, Dr. CV Raman, while enquiring about the colour of seawater came up with the idea of Raman scattering, and today Raman spectroscopy is extensively used in many fields, including Medical Science. It takes time but research provides fruits. How would you answer?"

The tweet is currently going viral and has received 314.2K views so far. Seeing the tweet some of the users shared their point of view. One of them commented, “We can’t address poverty by chopping down our costs in some field of exploration. People are poor because they are not earning. They are not earning because they are not skilled. They’re not skilled because our education system is flawed. That’s what we need to work on."

Another one said, “Research multiplier is 100x, but yields come in 10 years. Space missions will help us to determine problems that nature-based calamities cause and help eradicate poverty."

“This question arises if we do not have enough resources for both fields. But, poverty is due to the inefficient use of resources, i.e., manpower resources or any other resource. The problem lies in missions on Earth, not in space," said the third user.

On May 28, roughly 13 lakh candidates showed up for UPSC Prelims 2023 held at 79 examination centers across India for 1255 openings. Of these, only 9,000 to 10,000 will proceed to the Mains if they achieve a score above the cutoff.