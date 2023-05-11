Illusion or Reality? Try Counting The Women In This Trippy Waterfall Scene

Do you like solving brain teasers? This one is sure to blow your mind. Instagram users have lost their collective minds over finding the correct answer to this baffling visual jigsaw depicting multiple women. At first glance, the image appears to give a scenic view of a waterfall but upon closer inspection, the trippy illustration depicts a barrage of women striking multiple poses. Even after a closer look, it becomes nearly impossible to count the total number of women. The mind-bending drawing is created by Canadian artist Robert Gonsalves.

Take a look at it here:

The artist has a keen skill to twist the viewer’s perceptions, so much so that it can easily make one question if anything in his creation is real. Though dubbed as beautiful and cool, he is said to excel in constructing mind-boggling drawings that have unclear boundaries. Just like in this picture, the waterfall blurs to illustrate multiple people with different poses. The spectators are forced to jump back and forth between the elements, which isn’t only tricky for the eyes to determine but also the end answer changes each time you look at it.

According to a report by Bored Panda, the Canadian artist’s interest in creating beautiful yet tricky drawings began when he was merely a child. He was one of those who supposedly found great comfort in looking at paintings featuring brain deception and multiple complexities. At the mere age of 12, he began gaining experience by polishing his technical skills in perspective and architectural art.

In this illusion, Robert captured a serene evening that is enlightened by a shiny waterfall. With the dull colour tones of the stone-cladding hill and trees in the background, it is easier for the viewer’s gaze to fall on the bright water. But what’s difficult is to break up the gleaming portion into smaller sections to arrive at the correct answer. Also adding up to the difficulty level is the monotone colour element.

All the women are posing in white ensembles. Though they pose differently and even have varied characteristics, the white hue completely blurs in the background with water, leaving viewers to scratch their heads.

The comment section of the brain teaser is flooded with various answers, some say there are 29 women, others believe there are 20. Many have also dropped hilarious responses under the post with one user writing, “Enough to say okay I’m not ready." Another joked, “A river’s worth." One more joined, “Too many." Meanwhile, a user said, “Enough to ruin many lives."

If you’ve managed to crack this optical illusion, give yourself a pat on the back.