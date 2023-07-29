Imran Khan was Our Ryan Gosling: Desi Twitter Revisits Days When Actor Gave Some Classic Rom-Coms

Imran Khan, a heartthrob of the Bollywood rom-com era, holds a special place in the hearts of his fans, who have been missing him dearly. Social media has been abuzz with the hashtag ‘Laut Aao Imran,’ a clear indication of the longing to see him back in action. Fond memories of his adorable performances in iconic films like ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na,’ ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu,’ ‘I Hate Luv Storys,’ and ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ continue to resonate with enthusiasts.

While Imran Khan hasn’t been seen on the big screen since his appearance in ‘Katti Batti’ in 2015, there is a strong yearning among Desi fans to witness his rom-com magic once again. Despite some of his later movies not performing well at the box office, netizens are now recognising his talent and value as an actor, appreciating the charm he brought to his work. With this, users on Twitter just can’t stop reminiscing about his era, with many expressing how much they miss him.

“I miss the imran khan rom-com era so bad…he was literally our Ryan Gosling," commented a user. “This guy came, gave us some of the best rom-coms and just vanished," said another alongside his still from ‘JTYJN’. The third user chimed in, saying, “He was the last good looking actor in Bollywood."

Yet, as is always the case, there are diverging opinions. Some admirers, while acknowledging his rom-com brilliance, commend him for having the foresight to step back at the right time.

“Tbh he was smart to take a step back. Even though his movies have been the ideal romcom of that time but his acting and character style was almost the same in all. You could interchange most of his movie characters and the context wouldn’t change," commented a user. “I don’t know which movies are u talking about, only his first movie was a good rom-com!!" said another.