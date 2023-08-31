In A First, Alien Objects From Outside Solar System Found On Earth

The thought of extraterrestrial activity and alien life beyond our planet has fascinated millions of people worldwide and has also been a popular science fiction trope for decades. Conspiracy theories like the one concerning the Area 51 Air Force facility often make it to the headlines. Well, we might not have found concrete evidence of alien life as of now but as far as the discovery of alien matter on Earth is concerned, there has been a groundbreaking discovery recently.

The Interstellar Expedition of June 2023, coordinated by Expedition Leader Rob McCallum of EYOS Expeditions and led by the expedition’s Chief Scientist, Harvard University Astrophysicist Avi Loeb, recovered hundreds of metallic spheres from the seafloor in the Pacific Ocean near Papua New Guinea. These spheres are believed to be of extraterrestrial origin. Not just that, scientists say that the metallic spheres probably originated outside our solar system.

Early investigation reveals that some meteor-path spherules (distal deposits of meteorite impacts) have a “BeLaU" composition that has never before been observed because of unusually high concentrations of beryllium, lanthanum and uranium. Additionally, these spherules have iron isotope ratios that are different from those of Earth, the Moon and Mars, all of which point to an extraterrestrial origin.

“This is a historic discovery," noted Professor Loeb in the team’s published journal. “It is historic because it marks the first time that man has come into contact with the material of substantial objects that came to Earth from outside the solar system." The likelihood that those fragments are components of an alien aircraft has been ruled out by Professor Loeb.