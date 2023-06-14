In A First, ChatGPT Sued For Creating False Legal Complaint Against Radio Host

American radio host Mark Walters has filed a defamation lawsuit against OpenAI. In the lawsuit details, shared by Variety, Walters is claiming that the company’s ChatGPT chatbot invented false legal accusations about him. In his complaint, Walters, a resident of Georgia, United States, alleged that OpenAI published libellous matters regarding him. This was done through its artificial intelligence chat platform, ChatGPT. The AI software allows users to interact with the platform in a conversational manner, simulating human-like responses. On May 4, journalist Fred Riehl, a subscriber to ChatGPT, engaged with the platform regarding a lawsuit he was reporting on. The lawsuit, titled The Second Amendment Foundation v. Robert Ferguson, is being heard in federal court in the Western District of Washington.

During the interaction, Riehl asked the Artificial Intelligence chatbot to provide a summary of the accusations in the complaint. Shockingly, ChatGPT responded with a completely false summary. It alleged that Walters, the founder and executive vice president of the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), was accused of defrauding and embezzling funds from the organization. However, the truth, according to Walters’ complaint, is that he is neither a plaintiff nor a defendant in the lawsuit. To add to it, the complaint does not make any allegations against him. Walters has never held any positions within SAF, nor has he been accused of any financial wrongdoing. The fabricated summary provided by ChatGPT had no basis.

Walters asserts that OpenAI is aware of ChatGPT’s tendency to generate false information. This is what is referred to as a “hallucination." He further alleged that OpenAI published the false allegations concerning him, leading to the defamation of his character and exposing him to public contempt.