In A Miraculous Surgery, Doctors Reattach 12-Year-Old's Head After Horrifying Accident

A 12-year-old Palestinian boy named Suleiman Hassan was critically injured in an accident when his bicycle was struck by a four-wheeler at high speed. Prompt medical intervention and a rare surgical procedure performed by Israeli doctors at Hadassah Medical Centre in Jerusalem, Israel, played a miraculous role in bringing him back from the brink of death. Upon examination, it was discovered that the boy’s skull was severed from the top vertebrae of his spine, a condition known as bilateral atlanto occipital joint dislocation in medical terminology, or internal decapitation in layman’s terms.

After the horrifying episode, doctors discovered that his head was “almost completely detached from the base of his neck." In June, Hassan underwent a lengthy procedure in the trauma centre. Chief surgeon, Dr. Ohad Einav, told the New York Post that he needed to use “new plates and fixations in the damaged area."

As stated by Einav and his team, it was nothing short of a battle for them to save Hassan’s life as the mere projected survival rate was just 50 per cent. They all heaved a sigh of relief when they managed to re-attach the boy’s neck to his spine. Not just were they able to save his life but it was also a rare achievement in medical history. According to the reports in NY Post, Hassan was discharged with a cervical splint and doctors will continue to monitor his recovery. “It is no small thing," said Einav, “that such a child has no neurological deficits, sensory, or motor dysfunction, and that he is functioning normally and walking without assistance after such a long process."