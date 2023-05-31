In Another Delhi Metro Video, Little Girl Dances To Raju Punjabi's Moka Soka Song

Dance videos on public transport have become very popular recently. Such activities may cause inconvenience to other passengers and result in penalties, yet people make videos. One such video has come to light from the Delhi Metro and shows a little girl dancing on the train.

The now-viral video shows a little girl in a green dress with spectacles and her hair tied up in a ponytail. She dances very energetically to Raju Punjabi’s song Moka Soka. Check out the video here:

This video was shared on May 25 and has got more than 17,000 likes so far. Some users appreciated her performance a lot and some criticised her. One user commented, “Bahut sundar dance", while another commented, “Wow nice." A third user complained, “Dancing is good but public transport mein ye sab nahi karna chahiye (Dancing is good but this should not be done in public transport)."

Some other users also criticised her for violating the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) rules. DMRC guidelines urge passengers to stop recording videos or indulging in any activities that bother other people within the metro.

These videos continue to circulate inside the metro despite the DMRC’s efforts to stop them. Recently, a video that showed a couple kissing on the floor of a metro coach also went viral on social media.

DMRC has decided to tighten security measures by increasing patrols inside trains and at halt stations. They also deploy armed security guards and staff members in plain clothes. The majority of trains and stations currently have CCTV cameras and more are being installed to keep an eye on any questionable activities.