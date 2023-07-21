In Barbie Vs Oppenheimer, Twitter Is Not Choosing Sides

The much-awaited films, Barbie and Oppenheimer, also known as Barbenheimer by fans, have finally hit the theatres. While Barbie revolves around the iconic doll, the other tells a historical story of the creation of the atomic bomb. The Christopher Nolan directorial is based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’. Unlike the usual scenario where one film overshadows the other, Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig’s directorial are receiving equal attention and appreciation from audiences. With movies in theatres, Twitter is buzzing with reactions from excited fans.

Let’s dive into what people are saying about Barbie:

One user lauded Greta Gerwig’s work, calling Barbie Movie an absolute masterpiece.

Another user confessed to shedding tears watching the climax of Margot Robbie’s film.

A person credited the film for changing her life.

Another user declared called Barbie “literally amazing," and expressed a wish to watch it again.

Another viewer described Barbie “deep as hell."

Here’s what people are saying about Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer:

Calling the film masterpiece, the user praised Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.’s performances.

Another applauding Christopher Nolan’s ‘drama centric’ approach, describes the film as a “masterpiece from start to finish."

A viewer shared their views on Oppenheimer’s technical part, particularly the use of sound and editing.

Another fan acknowledged Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr’s performance and described their acting as hauntingly beautiful.

A Twitter user shared silence they felt in theatre after the climax.

As per earlier reports, Nolan’s film has witnessed extraordinary success, with an impressive 90,000 tickets already sold across three major theatre chains for its opening day. Meanwhile, Gerwig’s movie also garnered strong response, with 16,000 tickets sold on its first day.