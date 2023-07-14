Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
In Bengaluru Traffic, Man's Smartwatch Confuses Bike Ride For Cycling

The man booked a bike taxi to reach his destination but soon enough he was stuck in Bengaluru’s never-ending traffic congestion.

July 14, 2023

People joined in to share their Bengaluru traffic stories.
Bengaluru, known for its infamous traffic, has once again grabbed attention as a recent viral Twitter post. The post, accompanied by an image, captured the struggles of a commuter navigating the city’s chaotic streets. This incident has sparked a conversation among Bengaluru residents, who bond over sharing their traffic stories. The Twitter user, who had opted for a Rapido bike ride to reach his destination, found himself trapped in dreadful traffic congestion. However, amidst the frustration, he stumbled upon something comical on his smartwatch. Despite being on a bike, the smartwatch erroneously registered his slow progress as cycling. Amused by the irony, he shared the image on Twitter with a caption that humorously highlighted the extent of Bengaluru’s traffic problems. The tweet read, “How bad is Bangalore traffic? Well, I took a Rapido bike ride, and my watch thought I was cycling."

This relatable experience struck a chord with another Twitter user, who recounted an incident where their smartwatch slipped into sleep mode while travelling by car near Koramangala, another prominent area of the city.

Another user chimed in to say, “My smart watch assumes that I have been sitting for too long and asks me to walk about. All this while I’m battling outer ring road traffic."

The relatability of these stories led to further engagement, with a third user sharing a similar incident they had encountered recently.

This is not the first time Bengaluru’s traffic chaos has attracted attention. Previously, a peak Bengaluru moment captured a bike rider engrossed in a full-fledged office meeting while being on the go. The tweet showcasing this incident went viral, emphasizing the city’s inhabitants’ ability to tackle both their commutes and professional obligations simultaneously.

    • Bengaluru’s traffic woes have gained global notoriety, with it being ranked the second most congested city in the world in the city centre (BBMP area) category, Dutch location technology specialist TomTom published in 2022. Shedding light on the situation, the report revealed that it took an average of 29 minutes and 10 seconds for a person to cover a mere 10 kilometres in the central business district (CBD) area. Furthermore, Friday evenings from 6 to 7 pm were identified as the worst rush hour, with drivers spending an average of 37 minutes and 20 seconds to traverse the same distance.

    July 14, 2023
    July 14, 2023
