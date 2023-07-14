In Bengaluru Traffic, Man’s Smartwatch Confuses Bike Ride For Cycling

Bengaluru, known for its infamous traffic, has once again grabbed attention as a recent viral Twitter post. The post, accompanied by an image, captured the struggles of a commuter navigating the city’s chaotic streets. This incident has sparked a conversation among Bengaluru residents, who bond over sharing their traffic stories. The Twitter user, who had opted for a Rapido bike ride to reach his destination, found himself trapped in dreadful traffic congestion. However, amidst the frustration, he stumbled upon something comical on his smartwatch. Despite being on a bike, the smartwatch erroneously registered his slow progress as cycling. Amused by the irony, he shared the image on Twitter with a caption that humorously highlighted the extent of Bengaluru’s traffic problems. The tweet read, “How bad is Bangalore traffic? Well, I took a Rapido bike ride, and my watch thought I was cycling."

This relatable experience struck a chord with another Twitter user, who recounted an incident where their smartwatch slipped into sleep mode while travelling by car near Koramangala, another prominent area of the city.

Another user chimed in to say, “My smart watch assumes that I have been sitting for too long and asks me to walk about. All this while I’m battling outer ring road traffic."

The relatability of these stories led to further engagement, with a third user sharing a similar incident they had encountered recently.

This is not the first time Bengaluru’s traffic chaos has attracted attention. Previously, a peak Bengaluru moment captured a bike rider engrossed in a full-fledged office meeting while being on the go. The tweet showcasing this incident went viral, emphasizing the city’s inhabitants’ ability to tackle both their commutes and professional obligations simultaneously.