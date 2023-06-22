In Buxar, Husband Dies Within Hours Of Wife's Death Plunging Town In Grief

It is a rarity to witness couples who pledge to stand by each other until their last breath, and in the town of Buxar, this promise was tragically fulfilled. In a heart-wrenching incident, within a few hours of the demise of his beloved wife, the husband also passed away. With heavy hearts, the community bid a tearful farewell as both souls were laid to rest on the same funeral pyre, finding solace in eternal togetherness.

The wife, Ramdulari, aged 81, succumbed to her illness around five o’clock. Her health had been deteriorating over the past few days, exacerbated by the sweltering heat. As preparations for Ramdulari’s funeral were underway, her grieving husband, Kamla Prasad Sonar, found himself deeply affected by the devastating loss. The inseparable couple bid farewell to this world within a mere hour, forever united in life and death.