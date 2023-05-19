In China, Customer Forced To Pay Rs 5.28 Lakh For Ordering More Food Than She Could Eat

A restaurant in China has recently forced a customer to pay 45,000 yuan (Rs 5.28 lakh) in compensation for ordering huge amounts of food and then stuffing pre-prepared doggy bags with leftovers at a buffet. According to the South China Morning Post, the incident happened at a restaurant in Guizhou province, Southwest China. CCTV footage of the eatery showed that the woman visited five times in the gap of two weeks in August, last year, as per the restaurant manager Wu.

Wu told the Chinese media outlet that in addition to the five times surveillance records showed, the customer ordered more food than she could eat and then used several plastic bags to pack leftovers under the table before sneaking them into her handbag. The woman has also visited the restaurant more than a dozen times since March, last year.

Each time she visited the restaurant, she ordered food around 10,000 yuan (Rs 1.17 lakh) which is 10 times more than most people. The restaurant charged 218 yuan (Rs 2,561) per person for the buffet.

The restaurant’s owner also mentioned that women only ordered expensive items such as sweet shrimp, salmon and goose liver. According to one of the bills, the woman once ordered 45 servings of three sweet shrimps, 20 servings of three salmon sashimi and another 140 servings of meat and dessert.

The owner initially thought that the woman may have been a competitive eater like those who are seen on the internet but was stunned when she got to know that the customer took most of the food away.

The customer named Wen claimed that she carelessly ordered more than she could eat and took the leftovers away because “it would be a waste otherwise."

The restaurant sued Wen for nearly 45,000 yuan (Rs 5.28 lakh) for her five recorded binges. The owner also mentioned that the restaurant has the right to demand this because it has a displayed sign which reads: “Waste over 100g or takeaway needs to be paid according to the menu pricing" that has been placed on the cashier desk and at every table.

Wen, who initially refused to pay, did so under legal threat and an additional 8,000 yuan (Rs 94,017) in legal costs.