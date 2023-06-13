In China, This Street Vendor Sells Stir-fried Pebbles With Chilli And Garlic

The world has no dearth of weird food combinations, from ice-cream samosa to chocolate Maggi, you might find many weird combinations of food on the internet. Some turn out to be good while some turn out to be a complete fail. Now, the internet has found another bizarre food known as stir-fried pebbles sold at a food stall at a night market in China.

According to the South China Morning Post, the video shared on Sunday on Chinese social media showed a vendor in the central Chinese province of Hunan selling stir-fried small river rocks with chilli, garlic, purple perilla and rosemary. The dish is being sold for 16 Yuan (Rs 184) per serving.

As per the vendor, the pebbles are not meant to be eaten, instead, they are sucked on and served to complement the taste of other ingredients. This is not it, after the meal is finished, the diners can save the leftover pebbles and cook them up with whatever ingredients they chose at later meals.

The food stall owner also quipped, “Pass on the pebbles for three generations. You may be gone but the pebbles will still be there."

You might think that this is an innovation by the street vendor but to your surprise, it is a traditional dish from the Hubei province of Central China which holds a centuries-old history.