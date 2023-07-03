In China's Shenyang, 'Daddy On Rent' Service For Moms' 'Me Time'

In today’s fast-paced world, where convenience and flexibility are valued, the concept of renting has extended beyond material possessions. From household appliances to furniture, various items can now be easily rented. However, in a rather unconventional twist, a new service has emerged that may surprise many – “Dads on Rent." This unique service specifically caters to mothers who seek some much-needed quality time away from their children. By offering the temporary presence of substitute fathers, this service aims to provide mothers with the opportunity to take a break and indulge in personal activities. In this article, we will explore this intriguing concept and delve into the motivations behind its emergence in our society.

According to the South China Morning Post, this service has been introduced in a bathhouse in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, China and is getting very popular. This news is becoming viral on social media. It is especially for those women who have sons and there is no one else to take care of them.

Bathhouses in China have long been popular for their separate areas catering to male and female guests, ensuring privacy and comfort. However, a challenge arose when mothers felt hesitant about bringing their young sons to these establishments. To address this concern, a bathhouse in China has introduced a novel solution—the “rent-a-dad" service.

This innovative offering aims to alleviate the discomfort felt by mothers by assisting in changing clothes, bathing their sons, and guiding them to a designated area to reunite with their mothers. Notably, this service is provided free of charge, offering convenience and peace of mind to mothers and ensuring a pleasant experience for all. In this article, we will explore the details of this service and its potential impact on the bathhouse industry in China.

The age limits of the boys were not indicated, and it was unclear from the report whether the male attendants received any training.

The majority of comments made on mainland social media appeared to be supportive of the concept. “It is very human and cute," wrote a user. “This should be promoted nationwide"