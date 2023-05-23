In Europe, Man's Private Zoo Turns Into His Graveyard As Lions Eat Him

Human-animal bonds are mutually beneficial and they usually foster dynamic relationships. This crucial bond between people and animals is influenced by behaviours essential to their health and well-being. In this naturally adapted process, when animals meet the needs of humans, they receive reciprocated love and attention from them. But when norms are broken and wild animals are domesticated, there might be repercussions.

In one such incident, Joseph B, popularly known as Joe Exotic of Europe, was killed at his own zoo. The bones discovered confirmed the gruesome event. Joe, a resident of Oskerda, Slovakia, built a private zoo and his own pets are believed to have killed him. According to reports, Joe was repeatedly attacked and ultimately eaten by wild animals living in the vicinity of his neighbourhood.

It has been reported that Joseph B passed away on May 16. The suspicion turned into reality when he couldn’t be seen for a long time. Upon investigation, some bones were found at his zoo. Two to four leftover bones helped identify his body. At the time when the incident took place, Joe walked to the lion enclosure to feed them meat. He was attacked by the lions then and there. Sparing some of Joe’s bones, the rest were taken away as morsels.

The Sun reports that Joe was granted a license to breed animals. However, the license expired in 2019. It was strange that Joe didn’t renew it. In addition to not talking well with anyone, he neglected to feed his animals and kept them in horrible condition for days. Joe’s animals have attacked humans before. In 2019, a woman who loved Joe’s animals was also attacked by the animals.

Currently, the animals are under the care of animal welfare workers.