In Haryana, Locals Rescue Two Women From Car Swept Away By Flash Flood

In a terrifying incident, a woman and her mother, visiting a temple in Panchkula, Haryana to offer prayers, encountered a sudden flash flood from the nearby river. 60-year-old Sangeeta Bajaj and her mother came to offer prayers at a Temple when their car, which was parked on the bank of the Ghaggar River, came under the flood due to heavy rainfall. The incident took place in Kharak Mangoli.

Fortunately for the women, the eyewitnesses and locals came to the rescue. The police were also alerted and they, too, came to help. A group of men formed a queue and threw the rope towards the passengers and saved them.

The women sustained minor injuries, they were admitted to a nearby government hospital and were discharged on the same day.

According to ANI reports, “… 10-15 of us pulled the woman out with the help of ropes…"

“Haryana | A woman’s car was swept away due to a sudden excessive water flow in the river due to rain in Kharak Mangoli, Panchkula. The car was parked near the river. The woman had arrived here to offer prayers at a temple. She has been admitted to a hospital. Efforts to recover the car, with the help of a crane, is underway," the news agency reported.