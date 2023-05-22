In Maharashtra, Doctor Couple Donates Organs Of Son Killed In Accident; Saves 11 Lives

A man from Virar in the Palghar district saved 11 lives after his parents donated 11 of his organs post his death in a car accident. According to a report on PTI, Saket Dandvate died in a road accident near Bengaluru on Friday. After knowing about the death of their 30-year-old son, his parents decided to keep their son alive even after his demise and donated his organs.

Dr Santosh Kadam, Maharashtra Secretary of the Indian Medical Association, said that at least 11 people will benefit from the donated organs. “Saket’s parents Dr Vineet and Dr Sumedha decided to donate their dead son’s organs," Dr Kadam said.

Dr Vineet Dandavate, the father of the deceased man, is also an official of IMA. His son had gotten married only 5 months ago and the consent to donate his organs was taken from his wife Apurva as well.

A similar incident was reported from Kerala a couple of days ago when a 16-year-old Class 10 student, who died in a road accident, saved the lives of six people by donating his organs. This happened before the declaration of Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) results and the state General Education Minister V Sivankutty got emotional at a press conference where he was announcing the results. “The class X student Sarang, who died in an accident in Thiruvananthapuram has secured full A plus grade for all subjects without grace marks," he said.

On May 15, a foreign tourist died of a brain haemorrhage in Bengaluru and her family donated her organs to six people who needed an organ transplant.