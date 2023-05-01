In Pakistan, Baby Born With 2 Penises And No Anus; Know The Medical Condition

Medical science bears witness to a lot of biological anomalies in newborn children all across the globe. There are multiple cases where babies are born with some shortcomings, most of which can be corrected through surgery. A similar case from Pakistan has been making news recently. The case was published as a paper in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports and involves a male child born with two penises and no anus.

Medically, this extremely rare condition is called diphallia and occurs in one among six million. Only 100 such cases have been registered in history with the first such case being registered in 1609. The child with diphallia was unable to pass stool as a result of having no anus until an opening was made by doctors in Islamabad through a colonoscopy.

The penises are “normally shaped," but one was 1 cm longer than the other, according to the journal. The newborn has a single bladder that is connected to two urethras and scans revealed that he urinates from both penises. Diphallia is said to arise when genital organs develop in the womb. When both phalluses are fully grown or when one is smaller or malformed, respectively, there is total and partial diphallia. In the most recent occurrence in Pakistan, one penis is 1.5 cm long and the other is 2.5 cm long.

According to the medical staff at the Children’s Hospital of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, no surgery to remove the extra phallus was done and no valid reason was provided. Having been born after 36 weeks, the infant reportedly was discharged from the hospital two days later. The child’s family has no history of birth defects. The cause of diphallia, also known as penile duplication (PD), diphallic terata or diphallasparatus, “is unknown," according to a doctor.

It is challenging to provide a straightforward, single explanation for the cause of diphallia because of how widely disparate its linked oddities are. However, it is believed to have begun with the duplication of the cloacal membrane during the early stages of embryonic development in the foetus, between the third and sixth week of gestation, according to the doctor.

