In Rajasthan's Jalore, Lack Of Proper Road Infrastructure Makes Life Difficult For Residents

Even after so many developmental schemes initiated by the government, some places remain untouched and residents face numerous hardships daily. Rajasthan’s Jalore district has a similar issue. A significant number of villages in the district lack proper bus transportation infrastructure. The absence of adequate roadways and bus facilities in the area continues to impose immense hardships on the villagers. Despite their persistent efforts to raise awareness by submitting memorandums to officers, public representatives and administrative authorities, this critical issue remains largely neglected and unresolved.

Numerous villages in the district, including Chainpura, Rauta, Vantera, Navapura, Morsim, Bhalni Juni Bali, Lakhni, Meda, Kukawas, Vada Bhadvi, Rah, Kaleti, Daman, Dhumbadia, Narsana, Sevdi, Jaiswas, Khokha, Rangala and Dadal, continue to lack proper roadways bus facilities. Although some villages in the region do have limited rural bus services, they are insufficient to meet the needs of the local communities. Consequently, villagers in these rural areas face significant challenges when it comes to commuting.

The lack of roadways and bus facilities prevents the villagers from benefiting from various public welfare schemes initiated by the state government. These schemes include provisions such as free travel for women during special occasions, a 30 per cent fare discount for women, reduced fares for senior citizens and disabled individuals, access to government schemes, and welfare benefits like passes for regular commuters. Regrettably, the absence of roadways and bus facilities in these villages hinders the villagers from enjoying the advantages offered by these beneficial schemes.