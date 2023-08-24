In Rajasthan's Nagaur, Cumin Farming Shows Steady Growth And Fetches Good Money To Farmers

In a promising turn of events for the farmers of Nagaur, Rajasthan, cumin seeds have emerged as a profitable source of income this year. The fertile lands of Phalodi in Jaisalmer have been contributing to this success story, as cumin seeds are transported to the bustling agricultural market of Nagaur. In addition to that, the Merta Agricultural Produce Market has been receiving supplies from Pali, Ajmer, and other regions. This year’s success follows a prosperous cumin harvest the previous year, which significantly bolstered the financial stability of local farmers.

Looking back, the previous financial year marked a period of steady growth for farmers in the Nagaur Agricultural Produce Market. The cumin yield was substantial, with a total of 74,726 quintals of cumin making their way to the mandi complex. This impressive volume translates to approximately 1.5 lakh bags, as reported. The cumulative value of the cumin harvest for that year amounted to a whopping Rs 16,278 lakh, with an average price of Rs 22,000 per quintal, according to official figures.

Advertisement

Fast forward to the present, the 2023-24 agricultural season has seen the arrival of 65,003 quintals of cumin, equating to around 1.3 lakh bags. The total valuation of this year’s cumin harvest stands at an impressive Rs 25,026 lakh, commanding an average price of Rs 38,500 per quintal.

Nagaur Mandi’s Secretary, Raghunath Sinwar, attributes the improved prices this year to heightened demand despite challenges. Unfavourable weather conditions, particularly excessive rainfall, led to reduced cumin yields. Nevertheless, the market demand for cumin remained robust, especially in Arab countries, driving up its value in the market.