In Rare Footage, Asha Bhosle And RD Burman Engage In Lively Banter About Music, Marriage

Asha Bhosle and RD Burman, the legendary singers, enjoyed a successful journey spanning decades. They delivered numerous hits. The duo also enthralled audiences with their performances at various live shows. On RD Burman’s 84th birth anniversary today, an old video clip of Asha Bhosle engaging in a conversation with him has emerged on Twitter. The two spoke about marriage, music and food in the clip.

In the video, Asha Bhosle begins by telling RD Burman, “Mera married life toh itna sundar hai jisme music hai aur khana hai. (My married life is so beautiful; it’s filled with music and food)." To which Burman replies, " Yeh do cheez mil Jaye aur humko kya chahiye (If we have these two things, what else do we need in life.)"

She then playfully complains that he used to sing English records to her and used to play such melodious music. He responds by saying that he stopped to do so when people started accusing him of copying English songs. “Nakal utarne wale toh direct uthake nakal karte hai aap vese nakal nahi karte, (Others directly copy, but you only take inspiration. You were simply inspired by some songs)," she told him. They then practice a song together.

Watch the video here: