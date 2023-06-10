In Rare 'Virgin Birth', Crocodile Gets Pregnant Without Mating In Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, a female crocodile has become pregnant without mating, marking the first documented occurrence of “virgin birth" or facultative parthenogenesis in crocodiles. This phenomenon, where eggs can be laid without fertilisation, has been observed in fish, lizards and snakes before, but this is the first recorded instance in crocodiles.

A female crocodile in captivity at a zoo in Costa Rica, who had not been in contact with males for approximately 16 years, was found to be carrying a fully-developed foetus in one of her eggs. The foetus shared 99.9% of its genetic material with the mother.

The findings, published in the scientific journal Biology Letters under the title “Discovery of Facultative Parthenogenesis in a New World Crocodile," indicate that the female crocodile utilised an unusual reproductive strategy that may have ancient origins dating back to the era of dinosaurs.

The ability of sexually reproducing species to produce offspring without male genetic contribution was once believed to be rare. However, this phenomenon, known as parthenogenesis, has been observed in various vertebrate lineages, including birds, reptiles (both avian and non-avian), and certain fishes like sharks, rays and sawfish.