In Singapore, 55-year-old Man Swallows Octopus, And Then ...

Humans as carnivores eat a wide variety of animals, sometimes for taste and sometimes for nutrition. But eating animals can also go wrong. According to a report in the Daily Mail, a 55-year-old man in Singapore swallowed an octopus which turned out to be almost fatal for him.

The octopus with eight legs found itself trapped, causing the health of the unnamed patient to rapidly decline. Immediately after swallowing the octopus, the man began vomiting, the report added. His body became dehydrated and his throat felt on the verge of bursting. Eventually, he was rushed to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital, leaving the doctors astounded seeing his condition.

The doctors conducted a scan on the patient’s oesophagus, which is the muscular tube linking the mouth to the stomach. The scan revealed astonishing images of an octopus, complete with suction cups, located 5 cm away from the point where the oesophagus meets the stomach, known as the gastroesophageal junction.

The 55-year-old man was admitted to the hospital after consuming a meal that included the eight-legged sea creature. The doctors performed an esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), a computed tomography scan on the patient. Despite initial unsuccessful attempts to remove the unusual mass, they eventually managed to extract the octopus’ head using forceps. The patient had a swift recovery following the procedure and was discharged just two days later.