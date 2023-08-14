In the Dating World, Benching is the Latest Way to String People Along

These days, dating can be a perilous business. With the advent of dating apps, some matches take the liberty of disappearing overnight, while others now have the unfortunate tendency of keeping their “second choice" matches on the boil without ever really committing or taking the relationship further. This is what’s known as benching.

A message here, a message there. And then, nothing. Your date mysteriously disappears into thin air. Dating isn’t always easy, especially when your match then starts texting you back again out of the blue when you least expect it. The signals seem contradictory: that date seems interested and yet doesn’t commit. If this kind of scenario sounds familiar, you’re probably a victim of benching. In this context, benching happens when someone doesn’t want to make a relationship official, but when they give you their attention whenever they feel like it, just to keep you sweet.

Second choice scenario

Taken from sporting vocabulary, the term “benching" literally means leaving a player on the bench, or putting someone on the sidelines. And in the world of dating, it means that the person you’re flirting with considers you as their second choice until they find someone else. After ghosting and gophering, benching is the latest unsavory trend to emerge in the dating world.

According to Jade Thomas, psychotherapist and founder of the Luxe Psychology Practice, benching can occur for several reasons. “It could happen if individuals are scared or don’t want to fully commit to a relationship, therefore they want to keep their options open," she told Stylist UK. “It can also occur when someone simply doesn’t have strong enough feelings to commit to you but likes having you around in case other relationships don’t work out," Stylist UK reports.

